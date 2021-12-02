BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 73,156 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 86.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 73,156 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in General Electric by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 32,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in General Electric by 8.9% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 824,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 67,160 shares during the last quarter.

GE opened at $93.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $102.13 billion, a PE ratio of -178.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 52 week low of $80.08 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.18.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

