Blockzero Labs 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $279,911.00 (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Blockzero Labs has a market cap of $8.05 million and $279,911.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00043879 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.19 or 0.00236211 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007683 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00086304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

