Bloomin’ Brands Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 17,642 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 292% compared to the average daily volume of 4,500 call options.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 31,449 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,680,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,293,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,108,000 after purchasing an additional 221,410 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,010,000.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $17.48 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLMN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.27.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

