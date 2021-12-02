Blue Protocol (BLUE) Reaches Market Cap of $288,439.91

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 82% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One Blue Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Blue Protocol has a market cap of $288,439.91 and $132.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blue Protocol has traded down 45.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00043892 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.96 or 0.00237859 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007683 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00086534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Blue Protocol Profile

BLUE is a coin. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 coins. The official message board for Blue Protocol is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku . Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blue Protocol is www.blueprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Blue is a platform that aims to add a security layer to the existing smart contracts leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. In order to make it possible, the platform will use a centralized repository of addresses and statistic analysis to blacklist the corrupt token founders and poorly-written smart contracts, for example. Ethereum Blue token will let users benefit from the SDK (Software Development Kit) to automatically scan malicious addresses before approving the sending of ETH from their wallet. “

Buying and Selling Blue Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blue Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

