BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC)

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 4.93% from the company’s current price.
WEC has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.
WEC Energy Group stock opened at $87.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $99.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21.
In related news, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landaas & Co. WI ADV increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 15,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About WEC Energy Group
WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.
Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading
Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.