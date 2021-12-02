BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC)

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 4.93% from the company’s current price.

WEC has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $87.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $99.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landaas & Co. WI ADV increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 15,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

