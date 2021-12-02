BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, December 6th

Shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) are set to reverse split on Monday, December 6th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 6th.

NYSEARCA FNGD opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47. BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $6.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) by 96.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,402 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 45.16% of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

