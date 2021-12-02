Bonfida (FIDA) Hits One Day Volume of $8.35 Million

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Bonfida has a total market capitalization of $394.24 million and $8.35 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bonfida has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bonfida coin can now be purchased for $8.79 or 0.00015623 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00063651 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00071118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00095186 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,443.16 or 0.07893934 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,267.55 or 0.99967737 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00021336 BTC.

Bonfida Coin Profile

Bonfida’s total supply is 998,832,825 coins and its circulating supply is 44,832,825 coins. Bonfida’s official website is bonfida.com . Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bonfida is bonfida.medium.com

