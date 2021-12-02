Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Bonhill Group in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Bonhill Group stock opened at GBX 8.70 ($0.11) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 11.67. Bonhill Group has a 12 month low of GBX 7.58 ($0.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. The firm has a market cap of £8.58 million and a P/E ratio of -2.58.

In related news, insider Simon Stilwell bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,839.04). Insiders acquired 300,000 shares of company stock worth $3,200,000 in the last quarter.

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, analysis, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities and property; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

