boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “boohoo Group PLC operates as an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing and apparel such as dresses, tops, swim wear, body suits, shirts, blouses, lingerie, boots, heels, flats, sneakers, jewelry, bags, scarves, hats, gloves, tights, socks, sunglasses, denim and cosmetics. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States and internationally. boohoo Group PLC, formerly known as boohoo.com plc, is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BHOOY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded boohoo group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHOOY opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.99 and a 200-day moving average of $73.86. boohoo group has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $102.85.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

