Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

BWMN opened at $17.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $18.83.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 11,831 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

