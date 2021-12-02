BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-0.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $227-229 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.95 million.BOX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.830-$0.840 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.60.

NYSE BOX traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.17. 212,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,328. BOX has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $27.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -115.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BOX will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $353,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,182,900 shares in the company, valued at $27,904,611. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,848 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 16.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 108.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 594,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 23.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after buying an additional 500,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

