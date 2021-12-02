BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.71.

A number of analysts have commented on BP shares. TD Securities started coverage on BP in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 95,186 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of BP by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth $670,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of BP by 179.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 649,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,163,000 after acquiring an additional 416,962 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $27.11. The company had a trading volume of 872,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,142,527. BP has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $30.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.23 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BP will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.3276 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 66.84%.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

