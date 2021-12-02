Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $10.68 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,799 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.4% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,991 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 201.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,134,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,515 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 67.0% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,262,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,887,000.

Shares of JPST traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $50.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,744,165 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.69.

