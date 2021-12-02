Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $3.06 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,647. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.91. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $83.73.

