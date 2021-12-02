Bristlecone Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.24. 29,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,489. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.