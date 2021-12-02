Brokerages Anticipate DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for DocuSign’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.43. DocuSign reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 109.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $230.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.22.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

