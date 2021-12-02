Brokerages Anticipate Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will announce sales of $143.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.75 million to $150.60 million. Lindsay reported sales of $108.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year sales of $649.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $630.72 million to $667.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $679.58 million, with estimates ranging from $662.25 million to $696.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.26). Lindsay had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $153.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $130,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,532,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Lindsay by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 20,162 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Lindsay by 389.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Lindsay by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,832 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lindsay stock traded up $6.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.82. 1,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,985. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.34. Lindsay has a 1 year low of $114.32 and a 1 year high of $179.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.11%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

