Brokerages Anticipate Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will post $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.54. Outfront Media posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

OUT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Shares of OUT stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,861. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -59.07 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average of $24.72. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $28.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,719,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the third quarter worth about $367,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the third quarter worth about $2,635,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the third quarter worth about $423,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

