Brokerages Anticipate Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.90 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will post sales of $150.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $153.00 million. Veeco Instruments posted sales of $138.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year sales of $581.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $580.00 million to $584.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $636.10 million, with estimates ranging from $627.00 million to $646.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $150.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VECO shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $26.14 on Thursday. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 77.59 and a beta of 1.44.

In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $174,693.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 45,608 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after buying an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 29,943 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

