Brokerages Expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to post $2.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.48 billion and the lowest is $2.45 billion. Avis Budget Group posted sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year sales of $9.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $9.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.73 billion to $10.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

In related news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $2,258,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $68,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,388,012 in the last ninety days. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at $4,117,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth about $679,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth about $1,228,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,417,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock traded up $18.05 on Monday, hitting $271.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,641. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $34.41 and a 52-week high of $545.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.27.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

