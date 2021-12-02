Brokerages Expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Will Post Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will report $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the highest is $1.92. BOK Financial reported earnings per share of $2.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year earnings of $8.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $9.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $7.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $510.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS.

BOKF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

In related news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $54,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $860,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,917,392.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,995. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BOK Financial by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BOK Financial by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BOKF traded up $3.14 on Thursday, hitting $105.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,641. BOK Financial has a one year low of $66.90 and a one year high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.43%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOK Financial (BOKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.