Brokerages Expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to Post $1.58 EPS

Brokerages expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. Cimpress reported earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $3.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $657.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.32 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

CMPR stock traded up $3.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.61. 113,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,086. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.35. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.49. Cimpress has a 1 year low of $75.09 and a 1 year high of $128.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 42.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 1.3% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 14.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

