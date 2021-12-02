Brokerages Expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.35. CVB Financial reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVBF. Hovde Group raised shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $19.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.41. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CVB Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,243,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,278,000 after purchasing an additional 318,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in CVB Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,204,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,858,000 after purchasing an additional 628,007 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in CVB Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,630,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CVB Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,305,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,478,000 after purchasing an additional 73,255 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CVB Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,269,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,233,000 after purchasing an additional 26,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

