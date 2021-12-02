Brokerages Expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Simmons First National reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $193.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.88 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

SFNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $29.83. The company had a trading volume of 9,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,601. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.19. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $173,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,650,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,834,000 after acquiring an additional 276,195 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,387,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,817,000 after acquiring an additional 64,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,519,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,888,000 after acquiring an additional 345,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 47,122.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,478,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

