Brokerages Set Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) PT at €51.05

Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €51.05 ($58.02).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DWNI shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($60.23) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.50 ($56.25) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.25 ($58.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of €30.48 ($34.64) and a twelve month high of €38.09 ($43.28). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €48.80 and a 200 day moving average of €50.64.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

