Brokerages Set Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Price Target at $48.71

Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

NYSE:UFS remained flat at $$55.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.67 and a beta of 1.75. Domtar has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $55.50.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domtar will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Domtar by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Domtar by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Domtar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Domtar by 409.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Domtar during the 1st quarter valued at $1,543,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

