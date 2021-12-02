Brokerages Set JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) PT at GBX 1,108

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,108 ($14.48).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of GBX 711.91 ($9.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,178.50 ($15.40). The company has a market capitalization of £11.78 billion and a PE ratio of 27.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,099.45.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

