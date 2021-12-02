Brokerages Set Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target at $101.06

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.06.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

MS traded up $3.94 on Friday, hitting $99.20. 472,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,855,259. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.08 and its 200-day moving average is $97.13. The company has a market cap of $178.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $61.86 and a 12 month high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

