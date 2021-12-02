Brokerages Set Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Target Price at $98.00

Shares of Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEMTF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEMTF opened at $127.25 on Monday. Nemetschek has a one year low of $61.95 and a one year high of $127.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.46 and a 200-day moving average of $92.09.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.