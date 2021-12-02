Brokerages Set Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target at $12.95

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.95.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$11.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PEYUF opened at $7.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $9.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4825 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

