Brokers Offer Predictions for Life Storage, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Life Storage in a report released on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Life Storage’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price target on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.63.

Life Storage stock opened at $133.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.41. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $72.61 and a 12 month high of $139.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 121.56%.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in Life Storage by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Life Storage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

