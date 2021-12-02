Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (NYSE:RA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.61. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund shares last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 255,655 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.16%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 69.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,310,000 after purchasing an additional 586,991 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 85.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 68,515 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter worth $1,135,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 18.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 234,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 37,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 13.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 292,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after buying an additional 35,360 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:RA)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

