Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the October 31st total of 724,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $35.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.63 and a beta of 0.62. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $49.87.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.304 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -152.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $44.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 92.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,014,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,156,000 after buying an additional 1,929,252 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 745.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,946,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,191,000 after buying an additional 1,715,930 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,594,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,423,000 after buying an additional 867,494 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,242,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,624,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,136,000 after buying an additional 249,471 shares during the period. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.