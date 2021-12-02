Brouwer & Janachowski LLC Has $212,000 Stock Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in WD-40 by 0.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 4.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 9.8% in the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $746,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $224.13. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,829. WD-40 has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $333.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.04.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $115.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.50 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

WDFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

