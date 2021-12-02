Brouwer & Janachowski LLC Makes New $282,000 Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTD traded up $27.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,548.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,019. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,033.40 and a 52 week high of $1,626.62. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,469.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,450.83.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The business had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total transaction of $12,372,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,396.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

