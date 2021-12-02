Brouwer & Janachowski LLC Purchases 5,480 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 50.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter.

VSGX traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $61.29. 7,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,019. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a one year low of $57.26 and a one year high of $65.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.05.

