BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
Shares of BRP stock opened at C$98.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$114.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$106.63. BRP has a 52 week low of C$74.07 and a 52 week high of C$129.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49.
BRP (TSE:DOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported C$2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$1.60. The business had revenue of C$1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.69 billion. Analysts forecast that BRP will post 10.2099995 earnings per share for the current year.
About BRP
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.
See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.