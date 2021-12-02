BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$98.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$114.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$106.63. BRP has a 52 week low of C$74.07 and a 52 week high of C$129.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported C$2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$1.60. The business had revenue of C$1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.69 billion. Analysts forecast that BRP will post 10.2099995 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOO shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. Finally, CIBC upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$108.00 to C$134.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$136.78.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

