BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.150-$7.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.91 billion-$6.15 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOOO. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded BRP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded BRP from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. CIBC raised their price target on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.43.

Shares of DOOO stock traded up $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $77.87. The company had a trading volume of 134,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,293. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.77. BRP has a twelve month low of $59.44 and a twelve month high of $102.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.72.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BRP will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BRP by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BRP by 79.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BRP by 40.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,900,000 after purchasing an additional 157,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

