BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.58

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.58 and traded as high as $6.95. BTCS shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 257,579 shares trading hands.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTCS. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of BTCS during the 3rd quarter worth $419,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTCS during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTCS during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000.

BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

