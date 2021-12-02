Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.55, RTT News reports. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 7.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock traded up $4.60 on Wednesday, reaching $21.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,563,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $23.34.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend.

Build-A-Bear Workshop announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director Maxine Clark sold 9,768 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $195,653.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 6,146 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $98,397.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,769. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 3rd quarter worth $474,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,044.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 283.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 52,772 shares in the last quarter. 55.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.