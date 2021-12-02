Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Burlington Stores from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Cowen cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital cut shares of Burlington Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $351.37.

Shares of BURL opened at $280.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.31. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $217.52 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

