BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.76 and last traded at $39.00. 106,262 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 236,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.55.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average is $31.91.

About BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF)

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

