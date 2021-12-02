Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Short Interest Update

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,000 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the October 31st total of 367,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 134,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
NYSE BY traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.49. The stock had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,946. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average is $24.29. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.36.
Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 27.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 908.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 470,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 423,560 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,437,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Byline Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.
About Byline Bancorp
Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.
Further Reading: Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.