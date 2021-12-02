Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Short Interest Update

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,000 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the October 31st total of 367,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 134,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NYSE BY traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.49. The stock had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,946. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average is $24.29. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 27.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 908.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 470,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 423,560 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,437,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Byline Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

