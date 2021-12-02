C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.76 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHRW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.27.

In related news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $877,364.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,933 shares of company stock worth $2,797,133 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 495,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,404,000 after buying an additional 17,947 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.6% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 116,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 15,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,367. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $104.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

