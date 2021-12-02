C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $78.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on C3.ai from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In other C3.ai news, insider Houman Behzadi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 361,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,398,615.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,005,114.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,237,075 shares of company stock worth $58,843,327 over the last three months. Insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in C3.ai by 320.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 12,301 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 57.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,962,000 after acquiring an additional 898,128 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in C3.ai during the second quarter valued at $400,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in C3.ai by 77.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,539,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AI traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,223,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,173. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $183.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average is $51.40.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.95 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that C3.ai will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

