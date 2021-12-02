C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.95 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE AI traded down $3.79 on Thursday, hitting $30.04. The company had a trading volume of 19,223,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,173. C3.ai has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $183.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.25.

In related news, Director Patricia A. House sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $5,066,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,392.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Bruce A. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $504,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,237,075 shares of company stock valued at $58,843,327 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in C3.ai stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 88.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,444 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $78.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

