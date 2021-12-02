C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Wedbush

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Wedbush from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $78.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.11.

AI stock opened at $33.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average of $51.40. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.95 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that C3.ai will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia A. House sold 100,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $5,066,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,392.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,005,114.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,237,075 shares of company stock worth $58,843,327 over the last three months. Insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 3rd quarter valued at $607,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in C3.ai by 732.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,848,000 after purchasing an additional 547,748 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in C3.ai by 288.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

