C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

CCCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

NASDAQ CCCC opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47. C4 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%. The company had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $33,929.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Prokupets sold 19,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $966,863.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,104 shares of company stock worth $5,971,806. Corporate insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,137,000 after buying an additional 1,447,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,610,000 after buying an additional 1,437,932 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 454.7% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,395,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,810,000 after buying an additional 1,144,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,234,000 after buying an additional 1,018,882 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 815,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,855,000 after buying an additional 547,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C4 Therapeutics (CCCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.