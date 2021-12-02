C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $42.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.57.

CCCC stock opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. Analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elena Prokupets sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $30,283.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,104 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,806 over the last three months. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 319.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 78,690 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 132.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,319,000. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

