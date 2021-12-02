Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Cadence Bancorporation posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

CADE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $28.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.16. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $32.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 104.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 58.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 260,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 95,925 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $42,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $78,788,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $597,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

